Getty Images

The mouthwash brand Listerine has insured actress Cynthia Erivo’s mouth for $2 million, calling it “her most valuable asset.” Erivo will be the face of Listerine’s new “Wash Your Mouth” campaign, which aims to highlight the importance of using mouthwash as the final step in a comprehensive oral care routine. In a press statement, Erivo emphasized the role of oral hygiene in her self-care regimen, stating, “Brushing and flossing is important, and with the final touch of using Listerine Total Care Alcohol Free mouthwash, I know my mouth is super clean and that means I really am ready for anything.” The actress also revealed that she uses mouthwash as the last step before going on stage, as it helps her feel “really fresh” and gives her a “restart” before performing. Erivo is not the first celebrity to have her mouth insured, following in the footsteps of actors like America Ferrera and Julia Roberts. (Consequence)