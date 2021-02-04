Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin Are Living Together

PRPhotos.com

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have moved in together after three years of dating. The pair are set up in the Coldplay frontman’s $12.5 million Malibu mansion.

“She seems to enjoy it as much as Chris does,” a source tells People. “They both love the outdoors and often take beach strolls. They also support local restaurants.”

The low-key pair sparked engagement rumors after she was photographed wearing an emerald on that finger, and no word on that, but an insider tells People that the happy couple regularly dines with Martin’s ex Gwyneth Paltrow, her husband Brad Falchuck and Martin and Paltrow’s kids, Apple and Moses.

“It's obvious that everyone still gets along great,” says the source.

In September, Paltrow said on The Drew Barrymore Show of her warm relationship with Martin: “You're ending a marriage, but you're still in a family. That's how it will be forever. Some days it's not as good as it looks. We also have good days and bad days, but I think it's driving towards the same purpose of unity and love and what's best for our kids.”

She also told Harper’s Bazaar of Johnson: “I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There's so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”