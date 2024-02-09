Dakota Johnson Calls Filming ‘The Office’ Finale ‘The Worst Time Of My Life’

PRPhotos.com

Dakota Johnson didn’t mince words while speaking to Seth Meyers about her experience filming the finale for The Office. The Madame Web actor said during Wednesday’s (February 7th) episode of his Late Night show that the experience “was honestly the worst time of my life.”

Johnson revealed that she loved the show, so when “they were like, ‘Do you want to be in the series finale?’ … I was like, ‘Of course,’ thinking that I’d show up for like half a day. And I was there for two weeks, and I’m barely in the f—king show,” she said.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star also said the timing affected her interactions with the cast, as “they were sad” about the show ending after nine seasons. “There were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years. Some people didn’t speak to each other,” she recalled. “And I’m coming in like, ‘So excited to be here!’ And no one wanted to talk to me. No one gave a f—k. … I was like in the background of all of these scenes, faxing things.”

Meyers joked, “I recently watched it, and it was some of the most believable faxing I’ve ever seen.”