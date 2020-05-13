Dakota Johnson Opens Up About Her Mental Health Battles

PRPhotos.com

Dakota Johnson covers the latest Marie Clarie and inside, the 30-year-old speaks out about her struggles with mental health.

She says: "I’ve struggled with depression since I was young—since I was 15 or 14. That was when, with the help of professionals, I was like, 'Oh, this is a thing I can fall into.'"

Johnson says there’s a brighter side to the blues: "But I’ve learned to find it beautiful because I feel the world. I guess I have a lot of complexities, but they don’t pour out of me. I don’t make it anyone else’s problem."

She says it helps her get into her characters. Johnson explains that The High Note, in which she plays Maggie, a personal assistant to superstar Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), required complete openness.

Johnson says: "Maggie is so emotional and so open, but I didn’t want her to get totally blown over by the wind. I think, especially for women, it’s such a hustle all the time. Maggie’s vulnerable, but it never stops her from going for the thing that is the most important to her."

She adds: “I definitely want to have my craft, my artistry, and my ideas respected and tossed around. I want to be part of the process. I also have really specific taste.”

The High Note was supposed to hit theaters May 8th, but now due to coronavirus, it will be released digitally May 29th.