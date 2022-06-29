Dakota Johnson Says Making ’50 Shades of Grey’ Was ‘Scary’

PRPhotos.com

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Dakota Johnson opened up about her time on the set of 50 Shades of Grey. The Lost Daughter actress revealed that she “signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making.”

“I’m a sexual person, and when I’m interested in something, I want to know so much about it. That’s why I did those big naked movies,” she said.

However, Johnson said this film had its challenges. “I was young. I was 23. So it was scary. It just became something crazy. There were a lot of different disagreements,” she shared.

Johnson continued, “I haven’t been able to talk about this truthfully ever, because you want to promote a movie the right way, and I’m proud of what we made ultimately and everything turns out the way it’s supposed to, but it was tricky.”

When asked if she ever regretted starring in the franchise, she said, “If I had known at the time that’s what it was going to be like, I don’t think anyone would’ve done it. It would’ve been like, ‘Oh, this is psychotic.’ But no, I don’t regret it.”