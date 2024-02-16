Dakota Johnson, ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ Meryl Streep + More!

PRPhotos.com

DAKOTA JOHNSON CAN’T NAME TOM HOLLAND’S ‘SPIDER-MAN’ MOVIES: Despite being Marvel’s latest superhero in Madame Web, Dakota Johnson admitted during a recent interview with MTV’s Josh Horowitz that she doesn’t know much about the MCU. When Horowitz asked what percentage of Marvel movies she’s seen, the Fifty Shades of Grey actor said, “4%.” She jokingly added, “Which is like 15 minutes of one.” When he asked her if she could name all three of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies, Johnson replied, “Spider Man: Here He Comes, that’s number one. Spider Man: And He’s Back. And the other one, the last one is The Goblet of Spider-Man.”

‘THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY’ GETS SEASON FOUR RELEASE DATE: Deadline reports that Netflix announced the release date for the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy on Thursday (February 15th). New episodes of the show, which is based on the comic book series by the same name, will be available on the streaming platform on August 8th.

MERYL STREEP TO RETURN FOR FOURTH SEASON OF ‘ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING:’ Only Murders in the Building fans can look forward to Meryl Streep joining the cast for another season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the August: Osage County actor has closed on a deal with Hulu and will be reprising her role as Loretta Durkin for the show’s fourth season.

LUPITA NYONG’O AND CHLOE GRACE MORETZ TO STAR AS UFC FIGHTERS IN ‘STRAWWEIGHT:’ Variety reports that Black Panther actor Lupita Nyong’o and The Miseducation of Cameron Post actor Chloe Grace Moretz are set to star in the mixed martial arts drama Strawweight. Both will play UFC fighters who compete against one another in the Octagon.