Dana Carvey And David Spade Remember Phil Hartman

Comedians Dana Carvey and David Spade honored their late friend Phil Hartman with a new two-part episode of their Fly on the Wall podcast. Hartman died 25 years ago in a tragic murder-suicide, as his wife Brynn shot him in the head while he slept and then shot herself.

Spade reflected on how much the cast of Saturday Night Live admired Hartman. "They would talk about Phil without prompting,” the Joe Dirt actor said during the two-part tribute episode. “Will Ferrell, Bill Hader, Alec Baldwin … They all talk about how he was such a brilliant sketch player.”

He continued, “Everyone remembers how great he was. He could be the game show host or the lead, or he could do those thankless parts — like the elevator man or the dad — and just come through with the extra laughs.” Carvey added, “His range was extraordinary … That’s why he was called ‘the Glue.’”

The first part of the tribute episode includes former SNL stars Julia Sweeney and Kevin Nealon, while the second part features Will Ferrell, Bill Hader, Alec Baldwin, Mike Myers, Conan O'Brien, Jon Lovitz, Robert Smigel, and Cheri Oteri. Both parts were released on Wednesday (September 27th).