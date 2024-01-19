Dana Carvey Is ‘On The Pain Train’ Following His Son’s Death

Getty Images

Dana Carvey joined David Spade for a new episode of their Fly on the Wall podcast Wednesday (January 17th), as he continues to grieve the loss of his son, Dex. The comedian died due to an accidental overdose at the age of 32 in November.

Along with thanking fans for their support, Dana said on the new episode, "I thought about this over the holidays and decided to come back to the podcast because I think, you know, it's a long day when you're not working and you get in your head. And I think it's going to be a great break, and I think it's really cool to laugh."

He added that getting back to work feels “healthy” for him. "I'm kind of on the pain train. You don't know how long you're going to be on it or when it will stop or when it will get better. In the meantime, all this kind of stuff is very healthy," the Wayne’s World actor said.