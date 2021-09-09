Dancing With The Stars Announces Cast For Season 30

Getty Images

Spice Girl Mel C, Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green, former Bachelor Matt James, TV host and author Amanda Kloots will join previously announced contestants, Jojo Siwa and Olympic Gold Medalist Suni Lee for the 30th season of Dancing With The Stars.

Other contestants announced on Good Morning America Wednesday (September 8th) include Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, NBA star Iman Shumpert, country singer Jimmie Allen, Bling Empire star Christine Chiu, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore, WWE wrestler The Miz, actors Martin Kove and Melora Hardin and Olivia Jade Giannulli, daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli.

Olivia Jade, whose parents were at the center of the Operation Varsity Blues College Bribery Scandal, told reporters at a press advance that she's looking forward to the opportunity to "grow" as a person.

The 21-year-old influencer said, "I hope people just really genuinely know how excited and grateful I am. I think about a few weeks ago, and knowing that this was very far-fetched and not really in the cards. I'm super thankful for a second chance."

DWTS will premiere on Sept. 20th on ABC.