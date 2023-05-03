‘Dancing With the Stars,’ ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Anna May Wong + More!

Getty Images

‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ TO RETURN TO ABC: Deadline reports that, after one season on Disney+, Dancing with the Stars is returning to ABC. The outlet reports that Disney+ didn’t release viewership numbers for the 31st season, which “is never a good sign.” DWTS was the first live show to appear on the streaming platform.

WATCH THE NEW TEASER FOR THE SEASON 10 FINALE OF ‘VANDERPUMP RULES:’ On Tuesday (May 2nd), Bravo took to Instagram to release a new, drama-filled teaser for the season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules. All of the Scandoval drama comes crashing down in the newly released footage, as Tom Sandoval says, “I was going to break up with Ariana regardless.” His castmate Scheana Shay replies, “But you didn’t. You f—– her best friend instead.” Bravo captioned the teaser, “You may think you’ve seen the #PumpRules finale trailer … but only we have the real thing. THIS is it.”

MATTEL DEBUTS ANNA MAY WONG DOLL IN HONOR OF AAPI HERITAGE MONTH: According to AP News, Mattel released its Anna May Wong doll Monday (May 1st) in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. This comes six months after the trailblazing Asian American actress was featured on a U.S. quarter. Wong’s niece, Anna Wong, worked with the company to develop her aunt’s Barbie. “I did not hesitate at all. It was such an honor and so exciting,” she told the outlet. “I wanted to make sure they got her facial features and clothing correct. And they did!”

CHECK OUT THE FIRST-LOOK PHOTOS OF KALEY CUOCO AND CHRIS MESSINA IN ‘BASED ON A TRUE STORY:’ Deadline reports that Peacock released first-look photos of Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina in the forthcoming series Based on a True Story on Tuesday (May 2nd). The series, executive produced by Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, and Craig Rosenberg, is set to premiere on the streaming platform in June. Rosenberg said in a statement, “Over the last decade, a true crime phenomenon has swept over America. Podcasts, documentaries, fictional shows based on true stories – they dominate the culture. Murderers have become celebrities and celebrities have become murderers which inspired me to create this show.”