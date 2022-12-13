Danica McKellar, Jay Leno, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson + More!

PRPhotos.com

DANICA MCKELLAR DEFENDS CANDACE CAMERON BURE’S ‘TRADITIONAL MARRIAGE’ COMMENTS: How I Met Your Mother actress Danica McKellar commented on Neal Bledsoe leaving Great American Family recently due to Candace Cameron Bure‘s “traditional marriage” comments, which many saw as harmful to the LGBTQ+ community. “Neal is a wonderful person,” McKellar told Fox News Digital. “He's such a great actor and I have enjoyed working with him so much. He and I both share our love and support of the LGBT community for sure… (but) I don't agree with his interpretation of her comments. I just didn't see them the same way.”

JAY LENO JOKES THAT HIS FACE LOOKS ‘BETTER’ THAN BEFORE GARAGE FIRE: In an essay published by The Wall Street Journal Sunday (December 11th), Jay Leno wrote that he prefers to joke about the garage fire that left him with third-degree burns last month. “You have to joke about it,” he said. “There’s nothing worse than whiny celebrities. If you joke about it, people laugh along with you.” In this vein, the former Tonight Show host said that he has “a brand-new face,” adding that “It’s better than what was there before.”

DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON SHOWS OFF HIS ‘DADDY CURLS’ WORKOUT ROUTINE: On Sunday (December 11th), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared the creative way he strengthens his biceps with the help of his daughters. In a video posted to Instagram, the Black Adam actor performs “daddy curls,” during which one of his daughters wraps herself around his arm and he lifts her like a dumbbell. “Flew all night long just to walk thru the door in time for breakfast and ‘daddy curls’ at 7am,” he captioned the post.

FANS JOKE ABOUT KATIE HOLMES’ Y2K JINGLE BALL OUTFIT: According to Page Six, people were having a field day on social media in response to the outfit Katie Holmes wore to iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball event in New York Friday (December 9th). The Dawson’s Creek actress wore a blue dress over a pair of jeans with sneakers, channeling a trend that took off in the aughts. “I WILL NOT go back!!!!! DO YOU HEAR ME???? NO!!!!!!!!” one person wrote on Instagram. Another user quipped that the outfit was a party on the top and business on the bottom. “Did she think it was a zoom event?” a third user joked.