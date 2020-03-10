Daniel Craig Poses Shirtless, Talks Post-Bond Life

PRPhotos.com

Daniel Craig is getting fans ready for his final outing as Bond in No Time to Die, by posing shirtless for GQ magazine. Inside, the 52-year-old shares that he’s excited to wrap up his time playing the legendary spy.

He wasn’t even sure he’d do this one, his fifth film in the franchise, he reveals: “I was never going to do one again. I was like, 'Is this work really genuinely worth this, this whole thing?' I didn’t feel… I physically felt really low. So the prospect of doing another movie was just like, it was way off the cards. And that’s why it has been five years."

In fact, he almost didn’t take the role at all: "I remember saying to them early on, ‘I can’t do a Sean Connery impression. I can’t be Pierce [Brosnan]’… I could be anonymous in the world. It was genuinely like, my life is going to get f**ked if I do this. It was literally like, ‘F**k off. I don’t f**king want this. How dare you? How dare you offer this to me?' It’s just ludicrous. But it was all self defense."

Craig also explains how uncomfortable he feels in the spotlight: "You’re front and center while filming, and then they tell you to go and sell the movie. Literally, you’re standing in a crowd of people. And suddenly they’ve all pushed you forward. And they’re like, ‘Go on!’ It’s really disconcerting. And you think you’re responsible. And actually, of course, you are."

Still, he is glad he took it on, even if he’s happy to move on. “I’m OK. I don’t think I would have been if I’d done the last film and that had been it," he says of 2015's Spectre. "But this, I’m like… Let’s go. Let’s get on with it. I’m fine.”

No Time To Die has been pushed from April to November 25rh over coronavirus fears.