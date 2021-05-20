Home » Entertainment » Danny Masterson Accuser Testifies In Court

Danny Masterson Accuser Testifies In Court

One of the three women accusing Danny Masterson of rape testified in a California court for nearly six hours on Tuesday (May 18th).

Jen B said the rape occurred at the That 70s Show actor’s house on April 25th, 2003. According to the testimony transcribed by Page Six, she felt weak and queasy twenty minutes after being given a cocktail.

She said she could not walk or stand so the actor carried her up the stairs where he showered her and then placed her on the bed and raped her. When she tried to resist, he threatened her with a gun that he kept in his nightstand.

Masterson has been charged with three counts of rape in three separate incidents that occurred in the early 2000s. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

