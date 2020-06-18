Danny Masterson Arrested On Rape Charges In Los Angeles

PRPhotos.com

That ‘70s Show actor Danny Masterson has been charged with three counts of rape involving incidents between 2001 and 2003, Los Angeles prosecutors said.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said Masterson is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001, a 28-year-old woman in April 2003 and a 23-year-old woman between October and December 2003. All of the alleged crimes took place at Masterson’s Hollywood Hills home, authorities said.

The former star of The Ranch was arrested yesterday and released on $3.3 million bail. His arraignment is scheduled for September 18th.

Masterson’s attorney Tom Mesereau said: “Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify.” He added: “Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”

If convicted, Masterson faces a possible sentence of up to 45 years to life in state prison.

The District Attorney’s Office said the office declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other cases, “one for insufficient evidence” and the other based on the statute of limitations.