Danny Masterson Is Sentenced To 30 Years To Life In Prison For Rape

On Thursday (September 7th), Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison. This comes four months after the That ‘70s Show actor was convicted of two counts of rape.

The assaults took place between 2001 and 2003 at Masterson’s Hollywood Hills home. The jury was unable to reach a verdict regarding a third woman’s accusations.

The three women met the Face/Off actor through the Church of Scientology, and each claims that the church tried to cover up their allegations. The Church of Scientology denies these claims.

“Mr. Masterson, I know that you’re sitting here steadfast in your claims of innocence, and thus no doubt feeling victimized by a justice system that has failed you,” Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo said following the sentencing Thursday (September 7th). “But Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here.”