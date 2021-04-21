Danny Masterson Says Leah Remini’s Meddling Is Hampering Rape Case

PRPhotos.com

That 70’s Show star Danny Masterson is claiming that outspoken Scientologist critic Leah Remini is a driving force behind the accusers in his rape case, TMZ reports, citing court papers. Masterson and his team are asking for more time to prepare their case.

He claims in legal papers that Remini urged three women, all of whom have not disclosed their identity in public, to report him to the LAPD for sexual assault. He is denying the allegations, and claims they are fabricated; he also says he was romantically involved with two of the three women, and that their claims didn’t emerge until after he got into a public spat with Remini over Scientology.

Masterson also says the prosecution is “starstruck” by Remini, and pals with her. He is asking the court for more time to gather information and fight the charges.