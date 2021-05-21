Danny Masterson’s Ex-Girlfriend Testifies In Court

PRPhotos.com

Danny Masterson’s ex-girlfriend testified in court on Wednesday (May 19th) that she was five years into a six-year relationship with the actor when she awoke to find him raping her in the house they shared.

According to testimony transcribed by Page Six, the ex, identified in court as Christine B. hoped to end the 2001 assault by preying on his vanity.

She said, “He has these rules, ‘no touch hair rule,’ ‘no touch face rule.’ He had this thing about his hair, so I knew if I pulled it really, really hard, he would get off me. But what he did was he hit me.”

She was the second of three accusers to testify at a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence to order Masterson to stand trial on three counts of rape. On Tuesday (May 18th), Jen B. testified that Masterson drugged, raped and threatened her at gunpoint.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.