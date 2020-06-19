Danny Masterso’s Accusers Speak Out

PRPhotos.com

Danny Masterson’s accusers are speaking out after That 70s Show actor was charged with forcibly raping three women in incidents that occurred between 2001 and 2003.

Four women who filed a lawsuit against Masterson and the Church of Scientology in August, alleging that he and the Church stalked and attempted to silence their accusations, are speaking out.

In a statement, they told People: “Since we were victimized and raped by Danny Masterson—and knowing we are not the only victims—all we have wanted was justice, accountability, and truth. Instead, we were subjected to continued harassment, embarrassment, and re-victimization by Masterson and the Church of Scientology, which has only worsened since they learned we were cooperating with authorities. We are thankful that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office is finally seeking criminal justice against Masterson after a three-year investigation. We are confident that the truth will be known and hope that the charges filed today are the first steps in this long journey of healing, justice, and holding those that victimized us accountable.”

The D.A. tells People that Masterson is accused of raping three women on separate occasions at his home. No charges have been filed against the Church.

Masterson’s attorney Tom Mesereau told People: “Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify."

Arraignment is set for September 18th. If found guilty, he faces up to 45 years in prison.

That 70s Show cocreator Mark Brazill, meanwhile, appears to feel that Masterson is getting his due. Us Weekly reports that the producer “liked” a post that read: “Danny masterson deserves to rot for the horrible way he treated and silenced women who were brave enough to speak out against his abuse. if you are out there, i believe you. i see you. i am here for you.”