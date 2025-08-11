Danny McBride Producing Pro Wrestling Event To Promote His Tequila

Getty Images

Danny McBride will help shape a Major League Wrestling (MLW) event on November 20 in Charleston, South Carolina. The show, titled “MLW x Don Gato: Lucha de los Muertos,” will air live on beIN SPORTS and MLW’s YouTube channel. Tickets start at $15 and go on sale August 19th. McBride will promote his Don Gato tequila brand but will not wrestle himself. In a statement, he said he had to use “charm and constant nagging” to convince the reluctant “Don Gato” to participate after injuries from spearfishing in Cambodia. Meanwhile, actor Paul Walter Hauser, known for roles in The Naked Gun and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, will serve as executive producer and compete in the event. MLW owner Court Bauer called the partnership with Don Gato Tequila “the ultimate super team-up.” (Variety)