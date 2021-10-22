Dave Chappelle Is Open To Having A Conversation With Netflix Employees

Getty Images

Dave Chappelle is open to having a conversation with the members of the LGBTQ+ community that feel as though they’ve been harmed by his jokes.

His rep tells TMZ that he would be open to dialogue with the folks at Netflix if someone would actually reach out to him for a discussion.

Dave’s camp told the outlet, “Dave stands by his art: No more jokes about transgenders until we can all laugh together. The streets are talking and Dave is listening. At some point, when everyone is open, I’m sure the communities will come together."

Jon Stewart recently defended his friend interview with TMZ. When asked about his take on the issues between Chappelle and the Netflix employees who staged a walkout Wednesday (Oct. 20th), Stewart said, “I know his intention is never hurtful. He’s not that kind of person.”