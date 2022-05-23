Dave Chappelle’s Attacker Shares Why He Rushed The Stage

Isiah Lee, the man who allegedly attacked Dave Chappelle during his “Netflix is a Joke” set, opened up on Saturday (May 21st) about why he rushed the stage.

“I identify as bisexual … and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering,” Lee told The New York Post at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles Saturday (May 21st). “I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect.”

Lee continued, sharing that he didn’t appreciate Chappelle making fun of homelessness either, since he was once homeless himself. “I’m also a single dad and my son is five. It’s a struggle and I wanted Dave Chappelle to know it’s not a joke.”

Lee added that when Chappelle made a joke about pedophilia, it also brought up difficult memories from when he was molested as a teen. Lee is facing four misdemeanor charges, including battery and possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault.