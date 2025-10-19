David Attenborough Sets New Record As Oldest Daytime Emmy Winner At 99

Getty Images

Sir David Attenborough made history at the 52nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, becoming the oldest winner ever at age 99. The legendary British naturalist earned outstanding daytime personality for Netflix’s Secret Lives of Orangutans. Attenborough surpassed Dick Van Dyke, who held the previous record at 98 after winning last year for his Days of Our Lives appearance on Peacock. Attenborough turns 100 next May. Netflix’s orangutan documentary won three total awards, including directing team for single camera daytime non-fiction program. The renowned broadcaster defeated nominees including Anthony Mackie for Shark Beach and Martha Stewart for Martha Gardens. Attenborough began his career with 1954’s Zoo Quest and has narrated many acclaimed series including Planet Earth, Blue Planet, and The Green Planet. (Story URL)