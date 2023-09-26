David McCallum, ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ Morgan Freeman + More!

PRPhotos.com

DAVID MCCALLUM DIES AT 90: Deadline reports that NCIS star David McCallum passed away on Monday morning (September 25th) at the age of 90. In addition to playing Chief Medical Examiner Donald “Ducky” Mallard for two decades on NCIS, McCallum was also nominated for two Emmys for his role as Illya Kuryakin on the television show The Man From U.N.C.L.E. McCallum held roles in films such as The Greatest Story Ever Told, The Great Escape, Billy Budd, Freud, and A Night to Remember as well.

DAYTIME TALK SHOWS TO RETURN IN OCTOBER IF TENTATIVE DEAL GOES THROUGH: According to The Hollywood Reporter, daytime talk shows are preparing to resume production now that a tentative deal has been reached between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The Talk, The Drew Barrymore Show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, and The Kelly Clarkson Show are all looking at returning to the air in October if the deal is finalized.

‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ TO PREMIERE AS SCHEDULED FOLLOWING TENTATIVE DEAL: Deadline reports that the 32nd season of Dancing with the Stars will premiere on Tuesday (September 26th) as planned, now that the WGA and the AMPTP have reached a tentative deal. This comes after Matt Walsh “paused” his participation in the show in solidarity with the writers’ strike. “With the hopeful resolution and vote with the WGA, Dancing with the Stars would no longer be a struck show therefore all cast would be able to return. This includes WGA member Matt Walsh,” a rep for the Veep actor told the outlet Monday (September 25th).

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER FOR ‘LIFE ON OUR PLANET:’ On Monday (September 25th), Netflix dropped the trailer for Life On Our Planet, narrated by Morgan Freeman and executive produced by Steven Spielberg. Variety reports that the series brings extinct species back to life to tell the story of Earth’s history. It is set to be released on the streaming platform on October 25th.