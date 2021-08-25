David Spade Opens Up About Hosting ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

PRPhotos.com

This summer’s Bachelor in Paradise was like no other. For the first time, the summer fave was not led by Chris Harrison, but has been hosted by a rotating case of celebs, including boy bander Lance Bass, rapper Lil Jon, actor Tituss Burgess, Bachelor Nation alum Wells Adams and comedian David Spade.

Spade, a self-proclaimed Bachelor Nation super fan, tells Variety that he’s even consider a permanent gig with the franchise. He told creator Mike Fleiss that he was in if he could poke fun at the franchise, and Fleiss said: ” ‘No, that’s what we need. We need to change it. Just get something in there. Keep it fun again, get people talking again.’ And so, I think it worked, as far as they let me do what I wanted. They kept the stuff I want.”

He also said that this is a strange time for comedy: “You used to have to say anything to go as far as you could, to push the envelope, to get attention, and people would be like, ‘I like this guy. He’s pushing it.’ And in comedy clubs, audiences really appreciate that … Now you say the one wrong move and you’re canceled. It’s a very tough world out there.”