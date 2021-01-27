Dax Shepard Opens Up About Fears of Going Public With Relapse

PRPhotos.com

Dax Shepard shared insight into his decision to go public with his relapse. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, the 46-year-old said he had serious doubts and concerns.

Shepared said: “Yeah, I did not want to at all. I had all kinds of bizarre fears, like I have sponsors on my show, is that something that could cost me money financially?”

He said the “number one thing” he was afraid to lose was his connection to others.

“I get so much esteem out of being some whose vocally sober and I have people who write me on month one or on week two and I love that, that's my favorite thing about being in public,” he said. “So I was just terrified I would lose that, I really cherish that.”

A friend nudged him though, reminding him “if your real goal is to help people, it's not very helpful that you're 16 years sober and married to Kristen Bell… so the fact that you just fell, that's the actual value.”

Once it was “framed that way,” Shepard said it “got a lot easier.”

Shepard went public in September with his slip, revealing that he’d started taking prescription pills after a motorcycle accident.