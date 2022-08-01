Home » Entertainment » ‘DC League Of Super-Pets’ Tops The Domestic Box Office

‘DC League Of Super-Pets’ Tops The Domestic Box Office

PRPhotos.com
DC League of Super-Pets took the number one spot at the domestic box office over the weekend, bringing in $23 million. Deadline reports that despite the “summer slowdown,” the original animated film did well. In comparison, The Bad Guys brought in $23.95 million during its opening weekend earlier this year.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (July 29th) through Sunday (July 31st):

1. DC League of Super-Pets, $23 million 2. Nope, $18.55 million 3. Thor: Love and Thunder, $13.1 million 4. Minions: The Rise of Gru, $10.88 million 5. Top Gun: Maverick, $8.2 million 6. Where the Crawdads Sing, $7.5 million 7. Elvis, $5.8 million 8. The Black Phone, $2.5 million 9. Jurassic World: Dominion, $2.08 million 10. Vengeance, $1.75 million

