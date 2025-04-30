Home » Entertainment » DC’s ‘Sgt. Rock’ Movie From Luca Guadagnino No Longer In Development

DC Studios’ project Sgt. Rock, a World War II film with Luca Guadagnino set to direct and Colin Farrell in the lead, is currently on hold due to logistical constraints. The need for U.K. exterior shooting in the summer made a 2026 start date unfeasible, and winter filming was not an option. The studio aims to resume production in 2026, though Guadagnino’s involvement is uncertain. DC had envisioned the film as a period adventure rather than a typical superhero movie, featuring the U.S. Army officer fighting Nazis. Farrell, who replaced Daniel Craig in the role, is also expected to continue with his role in The Batman Part II, delayed to Oct. 1, 2027. (Variety)

