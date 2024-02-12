‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ ‘Wicked,’ Jessica Capshaw + More!

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER FOR ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE:’ Deadline reports that Marvel released a first-look trailer for the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine movie on Sunday (February 11th) during the Super Bowl. The film features Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool teaming up with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. It is set to reach theaters on July 26th.

THE FIRST TRAILER FOR ‘WICKED’ IS RELEASED: On Sunday (February 11th), the first trailer for Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, was released during the Super Bowl. The film is based on the popular Broadway musical about the witches of Oz. Erivo plays the green-skinned Elphaba, who later becomes the Wicked Witch of the West, and Grande plays Glenda, who later becomes the Good Witch of the North. Other cast members include Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Bailey. Part One will be released in theaters on November 27th, and Part Two will be released sometime in 2025.

JESSICA CAPSHAW TO REPRISE HER ROLE ON ‘GREY’S ANATOMY:’ Variety reports that Jessica Capshaw, the actor who played Arizona Robbins on Grey’s Anatomy from 2009-2018, will be reprising her role for one episode on the show’s 20th season. Other guest stars on the new season include Alex Landi, Natalie Morales, and Freddy Miyares.

‘ABBOTT ELEMENTARY’ IS RENEWED FOR A FOURTH SEASON: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Abbott Elementary was swiftly renewed for a fourth season—just days after the strike-delayed third season premiered on ABC. The hit series is the first to be renewed on the network for the 2024-2025 season.

ABC CONFIRMS ‘THE GOLDEN BACHELORETTE’ SPINOFF: Variety reports that ABC officially ordered The Golden Bachelorette, following the success of the first season of The Golden Bachelor. The show will air this fall. The leading lady has not yet been revealed.