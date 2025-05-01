‘Death Becomes Her,’ ‘Buena Vista Social Club’ Lead Tony Awards Nominations

The 78th annual Tony Awards nominations were revealed, with Death Becomes Her, Maybe Happy Ending, and Buena Vista Social Club leading the pack with 10 nods each. Other notable contenders include Sunset Blvd, John Proctor Is the Villain, The Hills of California, Purpose, and Oh, Mary! Audra McDonald made Tony Awards history with her 11th nomination for her role in Gypsy, facing off against strong performances from Nicole Scherzinger, Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, and Jasmine Amy Rogers. Hollywood favorites such as George Clooney, Sarah Snook, Sadie Sink, and Bob Odenkirk also garnered nominations for their Broadway performances. The awards ceremony, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, will take place on June 8th at Radio City Music Hall, live on CBS and Paramount+. (Variety)