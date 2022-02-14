Home » Entertainment » Death On The Nile Tops Weekend Box Office

Death On The Nile Tops Weekend Box Office

This Valentine’s Day weekend, the murder mystery outshone the love story as the adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile took the lead at the box office. Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson’s Marry Me landed at number three, while Jackass Forever claimed the number two spot. Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home was fourth in line and is expected to surpass Avatar for the third highest-grossing film at the domestic box office in the next week.

Box Office Numbers from Friday, February 11th through Sunday, February 13th:

1. Death on the Nile, $12.8 million
2. Jackass Forever, $8.05 million
3. Marry Me, $8 million
4. Spider-Man: No Way Home, $7.15 million
5. Blacklight, $3.6 million
6. Sing 2, $2.95 million
7. Moonfall, $2.85 million
8. Scream, $2.835 million
9. Licorice Pizza, $923,000
10. The King’s Man, $433,000

