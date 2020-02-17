Def Leppard and ZZ Top to Tour Together

ZZ Top

Two of the highest-grossing acts of the 80s—British Hard Rockers Def Leppard, and American Blues Rockers ZZ Top–will tour together this fall.

According to Pollstar, The Def Leppard/ZZ Top “20/20 Tour” kicks off September 21st in Albany, NY, and finishes its 16-date run in Spokane, WA on October 18th. Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 21st at 10 am, local time.

Def Leppard already has a busy tour schedule coming up, with stadium dates with Motley Crue, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, beginning in June and running through early September.