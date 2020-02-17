Home » Entertainment » Def Leppard and ZZ Top to Tour Together

Def Leppard and ZZ Top to Tour Together

PinterestLinkedin
ZZ Top
ZZ Top
Posted on

Two of the highest-grossing acts of the 80s—British Hard Rockers Def Leppard, and American Blues Rockers ZZ Top–will tour together this fall.

According to Pollstar, The Def Leppard/ZZ Top “20/20 Tour” kicks off September 21st in Albany, NY, and finishes its 16-date run in Spokane, WA on October 18th. Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 21st at 10 am, local time.

Def Leppard already has a busy tour schedule coming up, with stadium dates with Motley Crue, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, beginning in June and running through early September.

Related Articles

Vanessa Bryant Sends Message To Kobe On Valentine’s Day
Emerson, Lake and Palmer Sci Fi Film In the Works
Johnny Depp Moves To Quash Amber Heard’s Subpoena To Reveal Dealings With Weinstein
Celebrity Gossip: Amanda Bynes, Lynn Cohen, Kate Middleton and More!
Queen and Alice Cooper Play Australian Fire Benefit Concert
Industry News: Olivia Wilde, Stranger Things, Steven Spielberg and More!