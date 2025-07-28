Deion Sanders Had His Bladder Removed In Cancer Battle

Getty Images

Football legend Deion Sanders recently revealed a private battle with bladder cancer, and shared details of his diagnosis and treatment yesterday during a press conference. According to Sanders’ doctor, a cancerous tumor was discovered on Sanders’ bladder, which required a successful procedure to remove the bladder and create a new one. The doctors confirmed that Sanders is now cancer-free. Throughout the press conference, Sanders praised his medical team and urged people to stay vigilant with regular check-ups. He candidly shared that the ordeal caused him to lose 25 pounds and has impacted his ability to control his bladder, requiring him to get up multiple times during the night. Despite the challenges, he will be back on the sidelines for the upcoming football season coaching the University of Colorado-Boulder, with a porta potty stationed behind the bench to accommodate his condition. (Complex)