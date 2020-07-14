Demi Moore Responds to Feedback on Bathroom Decor

Demi Moore‘s unusual approach to bathroom décor went viral, and when she found it, she joined in on the fun. Last week, the 57-year-old shared a shot of her in-home office.

“Excited to finally share what I’ve been working on!” she shared via Instagram, promoting her new six-episode podcast series, Dirty Diana. The photo shows Moore sitting on a Victorian-style patterned fainting couch in her bathroom, which was also covered in brown carpeting.

The reaction was immediate. Wrote one critic: “Starting a Slack channel for the sole purpose us discussing why Demi Moore has both carpet and a couch in her bathroom. Trying to put together the pieces before I pivot to Demi Moore interior design stan account full time.”

While many were less enthusiastic, another wrote: “Honestly??? Genius in the way that now it’s a shorter distance to lay on that couch in your towel for hours instead of walking all the way to your bed to do the same thing.”

When Demi discovered the thread, she wrote: “This thread has our whole family howling!” Her daughters Rumer, 31, and Tallulah, 26, also got in on the “hilarious observations” about their mom’s decorating skills, with the former tweeting, “Thank you Alexis for this magic.”