Demi Moore Still Has The Clay Pots She Made With Patrick Swayze In ‘Ghost’

Getty Images

On Tuesday’s (February 6th) episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Demi Moore revealed that she has a few mementos from her time filming Ghost alongside her late costar, Patrick Swayze. The Now and Then star shared that she held onto the clay pots she made during their famous scene behind the pottery wheel.

When Barrymore asked the G.I. Jane actor about her experience behind the scenes of the film, Moore said she remembered meeting the Road House actor for the first time and trying to figure him out. “Well the first thing that just popped into my head was meeting Patrick Swayze for the first time going, 'Oh you know trying to figure out his thing,’” she said.

“And then he took his shirt off and I was like, ‘Oh got it. Get on behind me,'" the Feud: Capote vs. The Swans actor joked. “I still have my little pots that I made, which are pitiful. They’re like the saddest looking things.”