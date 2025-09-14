‘Demon Slayer’ Anime Film Breaks Box Office Records With $70 Million Opening

Getty Images

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle dominated the weekend box office with a $70 million debut, establishing a new benchmark for anime film openings. International earnings exceeded $300 million, with Japan contributing over $200 million where it ranks as the nation’s third-largest release historically. The Conjuring: Last Rites landed in second, declining 69% to $26.1 million and reaching $131.1 million domestically. Both films exceeded industry forecasts, boosting September’s previously anticipated weak performance. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, designed as the franchise’s concluding chapter, generated $18.1 million. Stephen King’s The Long Walk adaptation earned fourth place with $11.5 million, while Disney’s Toy Story re-release collected $3.5 million. (Story URL)