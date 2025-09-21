‘Demon Slayer’ Claims Weekend Box Office Victory With $17.3 Million

Getty Images

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – the Movie Infinity Castle secured the top weekend box office spot with $17.3 million, despite a 77% drop from its record-breaking $70 million opening. The Jordan Peele-produced thriller Him earned $13.5 million for second place. It stars Tyriq Withers as an NFL quarterback prospect who suffers brain trauma and trains with a guru played by Marlon Wayans. Rounding out the top five were The Conjuring: The Last Rites with $12.1 million, The Long Walk with $6.3 million, and Downton Abbey: The Finale with $6 million. Margot Robbie’s romantic fantasy A Big Bold Beautiful Journey disappointed with $3.5 million. (Story URL)