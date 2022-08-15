Denise Dowse, Robyn Griggs, Teddy Ray + More!

PRPhotos.com

DENISE DOWSE DIES AT 64: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Insecure actress Denise Dowse has died at the age of 64. Her sister Tracey Dowse announced the news on Denise’s official Instagram page Saturday (August 13th), calling her “the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member.” On August 7th, Tracey shared on Instagram that her younger sister was hospitalized due to a “virulent form of meningitis.” Denise was known for her roles as Vice Principal Yvonne Teasley on 90210, Judge Rebecca Damsen on The Guardian, and therapist Rhonda Pine on Insecure. She also held roles in the films Ray and Coach Carter.

ROBYN GRIGGS DIES AT 49: Page Six reports that soap opera star Robyn Griggs passed away recently at the age of 49. The news was announced on her official Facebook page Saturday (August 13th). “Hi everyone, With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing. However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.I will never forget how open she was to telling her story, and accepting of me helping her tell it. She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so.RIP my friend, I love you and smile when I think of you,” the post read. Griggs was best known for her work on Another World and One Life to Live. She opened up about her stage 4 cervical cancer diagnosis in 2020, and last month she shared that she had four new tumors.

TEDDY RAY DIES AT 32: According to People, comedian and actor Teddy Ray, who was known for his recent appearance on HBO Max’s Pause with Sam Jay, has died at the age of 32. Authorities received notice of a death at a private residence in Rancho Mirage, California, at approximately 10 a.m. Friday (August 12th). Ray’s cause of death is not yet known.

WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY ISSUES STATEMENT CONDEMNING THREAT AGAINST J.K. ROWLING: Following the attack on author Salman Rushdie last week, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling tweeted, “Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.” A Twitter user responded with a threat that Rowling would be next. “Don’t worry you are next,” the user wrote. On Sunday (August 14th), Warner Bros. Discovery released a statement condemning this threat: “Warner Bros. Discovery strongly condemns the threats made against J.K. Rowling. We stand with her and all the authors, storytellers and creators who bravely express their creativity and opinions. WBD believes in freedom of expression, peaceful discourse and supporting those who offer their views in the public arena. Our thoughts are with Sir Salman Rushdie and his family following the senseless act of violence in New York. The company strongly condemns any form of threat, violence or intimidation when opinions, beliefs and thoughts might differ.”