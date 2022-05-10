Home » Entertainment » Denise Richards And Her Estranged Daughter Reunite On Mother’s Day

Denise Richards And Her Estranged Daughter Reunite On Mother’s Day

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Denise Richards and her daughter, Sami Sheen, seem to have worked out their issues. On Sunday (May 8th), Sami posted selfies with her mother outside of Giorgio Baldi Restaurant in Santa Monica, California. “happy mother’s day !! i love u so much mom. u have no idea how grateful i am to have u in my life,” Sami captioned the post.

This comes after the Wild Things actress said she had a “strained relationship” with her daughter on Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live in February. “It’s very difficult. I know we’ll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained,” she said, adding that Sami was living with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen at the time.

“There are certain rules and I enforce them. And at Sheen’s, there’s different rules at that house and that’s OK,” Richards said.

Fans thought the mother-daughter duo might be reconciling after Richards posted a tribute to Sami on her 18th birthday last month. “I love you unconditionally and I am very blessed & grateful to be your mom,” Richards wrote.

Related Articles

Alec Baldwin And Hilaria Baldwin Reveal The Sex Of Baby Number Seven
Ray J Says He And Kim Kardashian Would Still Be Together If She Didn’t Steal Money From His Family
Halle Berry Honors Her 5th Grade Teacher On Mother’s Day
John Travolta Posts Mother’s Day Tribute To His Late Wife, Kelly Preston
August Alsina Reflects On Health Issues
Amber Heard Recalls First Time Johnny Depp Allegedly Hit Her