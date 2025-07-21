Denise Richards’ Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers Files Police Report

Getty Images

Aaron Phypers, the estranged husband of actress Denise Richards, has filed a police report against her, alleging vandalism, theft, and assault, according to exclusive sources. Phypers reportedly visited the Lost Hills station of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department on July 20 to file the report. Phypers has also sent an emotional letter to close friends and family, denying Richards’ claims of domestic abuse and accusing her of having an affair and substance abuse issues. He asserted that he has never physically harmed his wife and has only intervened to protect her and their family. The sheriff’s department confirmed that Phypers filed the report, but the details of the allegations have not been disclosed. This development comes after Richards, 54, pleaded for a restraining order, claiming Phypers had been physically and emotionally abusive throughout their relationship. (Usmagazine)