Denise Richards Obtains Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband Amid Abuse Allegations

Denise Richards has been granted a restraining order against her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers, following abuse allegations. Court documents reveal Richards detailing violent altercations, including choking, head squeezing, slapping, and slamming into a towel rack. Richards claims Phypers bruised her eye during an attack in 2022. Phypers denies the allegations, but has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Richards. The next hearing is scheduled for August 8th. Phypers recently filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences after six years of marriage. Sources suggest a toxic relationship with constant fighting. (Pagesix)