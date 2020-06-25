Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie Elope

PRPhotos.com

The 66-year-old Dennis Quaid and 27-year-old Laura Savoie eloped, after having their wedding date postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pair got engaged in October, and eloped in Santa Barbara on June 2nd, People reports. The groom told the mag: “It was beautiful.”

A larger wedding with friends and family was planned for April in Hawaii, with a second reception set for Nashville.

Quaid said of their intimate ceremony: "Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride." Pictures of the day, with the bride in a Chosen By One Day gown and Quaid in a Hugo Boss suit, appear in the mag.

The pair met at a business event, and he said it was “love at first sight.” He has previously been married three times.

Of Quaid, Savoid told People that she "never met someone who is so in love with life. It’s like nothing can bring him down. Just getting to do life with someone who lives that way is inspiring for me. It changes my perspective and it brings so much joy to every day."