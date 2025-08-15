Denzel Washington Doesn’t Care About Awards, Admits There Are Oscars He ‘Shouldn’t Have Won’

Getty Images

Denzel Washington, a two-time Oscar winner, says he doesn’t actually care much about the prestigious awards. In a recent interview, the 70-year-old actor admitted he’s “not that interested in Oscars,” noting he’s won when he “shouldn’t have” and lost when he “should’ve.” While the Academy has honored Washington’s acclaimed work, including Best Actor for Training Day and Best Supporting Actor for Glory, the veteran actor believes “man gives the award, God gives the reward.” He added: “I’m just telling you how I feel about it. On my last day, they won’t do me a bit of good!” Nonetheless, Washington’s Oscar wins have made history, as he became the first Black actor to win in both lead and supporting categories. Washington also scored a Best Picture nomination as a producer on the 2016 August Wilson film adaptation Fences. (EW)