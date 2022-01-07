Denzel Washington ‘Wondered’ About Chadwick Bozeman’s Health

PRPhotos.com

Denzel Washington told Variety that he “wondered” about Chadwick Boseman’s health while they were making the Black Panther star’s final film, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Washington told the outlet, “He made the movie, and nobody knew he was sick. I didn’t know. He never said a peep about it. He just did his job.”

The Fences star continued, “I wondered if something was wrong because he seemed weak or tired sometimes. We had no idea, and it was nobody’s business. Good for him, keeping it to himself.”

Bozeman died of stage 4 colon cancer in August 2020 at the age of 43.