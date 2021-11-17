Derek Hough Tests Positive For Breakthrough Case Of COVID-19

Getty Images

Just ahead of “Dancing With the Stars” finals, judge Derek Hough has tested positive for COVID-19. In a video posted to his Instagram, Hough said, “Even though I've been fully vaccinated, I've just been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID … I just found out and I feel OK. I feel strong. I'm currently taking advice from medical professionals to get better as fast as I can. I'm currently in quarantine."

Earlier in the season, “DWTS” pro dancer Cheryl Burke and her celebrity partner, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, also tested positive for COVID-19. They performed one of their dances virtually before they were able to return to the ballroom.

It is unclear at this point whether any other “DWTS” cast members have tested positive. In the Instagram video caption, Hough wrote, "This week’s shows in Vegas will be rescheduled for a date soon, stay tuned and I’ll announce the new dates shortly!"