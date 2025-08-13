Derek Hough To Replace Billy Bush As New Host Of ‘Extra’

Getty Images

Dancing With The Stars judge Derek Hough has been named the new host of the long-running entertainment news program Extra. He will replace Billy Bush, who announced his departure from the show earlier this year after a five-year run. Hough will join Extra for its 32nd season, which premieres on September 8th. In addition to his hosting duties, Hough will conduct engaging celebrity interviews and provide behind-the-scenes looks at his many projects, including Dancing With the Stars. He will be joined by senior correspondent Mona Kosar Abdi and correspondent Terri Seymour to cover entertainment news and events. “Derek has not only dominated the world of dance, he’s become a beloved household name,” said showrunner Jeremy Spiegel. “I am excited to work closely with Derek as he brings his electrifying energy and fresh perspective to Extra.” (Variety)