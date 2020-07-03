Details on Meghan Markle’s Feelings About Royal Family During Pregnancy

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle felt “unprotected by the institution” of Britain's royal family while she was pregnant, according to court documents. The revelation comes as part of her lawsuit against a Britain’s Associated Newspapers, over articles it published in the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline.

The documents made several references to her mental health struggles, and her feelings of vulnerability in the spotlight while pregnant with her and Prince Harry‘s son Archie. The documents also claim that she was “prohibited from defending herself” in public by royals.

The documents also say that their royal wedding generated tourism revenues worth more than $1.3 billion.

The articles, the suit charges, featured portions of a “private and confidential” letter from Meghan to her estranged father, Thomas Markle. She is seeking damages for misuse of private information and breach of Britain’s Data Protection Act. Any money she wins will be donated to anti-bullying charities.

In January, Meghan and Harry stepped down for their senior royal roles, and move first to Canada, and now L.A. They are both working to support the Black Lives Matter movement. In a recent video address, Harry said: “My wife said recently that our generation and the ones before us haven't done enough to right the wrongs of the past. I, too, am sorry. Sorry that we haven't got the world to the place that you deserve it to be.”