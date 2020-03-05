Details on New Evidence in Lori Loughlin Case

PRPhotos.com

Lawyers for Lori Loughlin and other defendants charged in the college admissions scandal have received key discovery materials that they say will “exonerate” the defendants.

In a filing Tuesday in a US District Court in Boston, the Boston Globe reports that the materials include “FBI 302 and IRS reports of interviews” with the scheme’s ringleader, William “Rick” Singer. It also includes secretly recorded conversations that Singer and the parents had after he agreed to work with investigators in a bid for leniency.

The evidence also includes other reports of interviews with employees and former employees of the University of Southern California, which Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying $500K in bribes to in order to get their daughter Olivia and Bella enrolled.

The filings also indicate that fed will turn over more materials by March 13th, including the contents of Singer’s Google Drive accounts, handwritten notes, a written script he used during recorded calls and documentation from two other cooperating witnesses, among other items.

Loughlin and Giaunnulli have pleaded not guilty. They are among the 50+ defendants charged in the scam.