Home » Entertainment » Diageo To Buy Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin For $610 Million

Diageo To Buy Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin For $610 Million

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Diageo, the world’s largest spirits maker announced that it is buying Aviation American Gin, which is co-owned by Ryan Reynolds. Diageo appears to have a special affinity for Hollywood brands after snapping up George Clooney, Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman’s Casamigos tequila brand for $700 million, with an additional $300 million based on performance. 

While Reynolds’ deal falls short of the $1 billion bet, it’s still a startling paycheck: $610 million total depending on sales, with $335 million upfront. Reynolds will retain an ownership interest.

Said Reynolds: “A little over two years ago, I became an owner of Aviation Gin because I love the taste of Aviation more than any other spirit. What I didn’t expect was the sheer creative joy learning a new industry would bring. Growing the brand with my company, Maximum Effort Marketing, has been among the most fulfilling projects I’ve ever been involved with. I want to thank Diageo for their incredible team and passion. We’re so excited for the next chapter of Aviation Gin, which, I promise, will require just as little reading.”

This news comes on the heels of reports that Johnny Walker and Smirnoff posted a yearly profit of half what they made year-over-year thanks to COVID-related shutdowns. 

Related Articles

Kylie Jenner Dragged for Calling Herself ‘Brown’
John Legend, Billie Eilish, More To Perform At Democratic National Convention
Gayle King Reveals That She Turned Down Opportunity To Take Over Oprah Show
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Are Going For No. 3?
Kylie Jenner Dragged By Fashion Designer for Lack of Recognition
Hilary Swank Opens Up About Pausing Career for Family