Diane Keaton, Al Pacino, Chrissy Teigen + More!

PRPhotos.com

DIANE KEATON SAYS SHE HELPED AL PACINO GET CAST IN ‘THE GODFATHER:’ In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Diane Keaton explained how she helped Al Pacino get cast in The Godfather. “I auditioned for The Godfather having never read it and I knew nothing about it, and just was there, I was standing there like every other woman. I didn't know what the hell I was there for. And they cast me in that role!” she said. As for the role of Michael Corleone, she said, “Nobody wanted Al Pacino. They didn't want him to play that part, and I had already been cast. I had been cast before Al Pacino in Godfather 1! Is this not weird?” Keaton added, “So I was standing there and they brought him up when I was standing there and we worked together in front of the producers, and they gave him the job. Do you believe that? After he had auditioned before and they didn't want him.”

CHRISSY TEIGEN SHARES ULTRASOUND OF NEW BABY: Chrissy Teigen shared an ultrasound photo of her new baby to her Instagram stories Monday (August 8th), while also using the opportunity to take a jab at former President Donald Trump. The baby can be seen with its right hand on its chest. Teigen, who according to Page Six has a long history of feuding with Trump, captioned the photo, “me hearing the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago.”

JOE EXOTIC HOPES ’90 DAY FIANCE’ CONNECTION CAN HELP HIM GET CLEMENCY FROM PRESIDENT BIDEN: Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, shared a post on Instagram Monday (August 8th), that featured a shirtless photo of 90 Day Fiance star Jesse Meester. “Meet my amazing dear friend Jesse Meester, actor, model, and so much more,” he wrote. “You will see him around on my stuff more and more as he is going to help me get a voice to the White House for President Biden to sign my pardon before November of this year. Show him some love. Love you, Jesse.”

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN AND TRAVIS BARKER FLY COMMERCIAL FOLLOWING CRITICISM OF KYLIE JENNER’S PRIVATE JET USAGE: According to In Touch Weekly, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were spotted flying commercial recently with Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick and her niece North West. This comes after her sister, Kylie Jenner, was called a “climate criminal” for taking a 17-minute flight on her private jet. The couple flew from Los Angeles to Spokane, Washington, on Alaska Airlines.