Diane Keaton, Meryl Streep,Stephen Colbert Set for Livestream Coronavirus Benefit

A virtual showcase of talent to benefit the Covenant House charity for homeless and trafficked youth is set for May 18th. More than 50 celebs have signed on to appear, including Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, Jon Bon Jovi, Rachel Brosnahan, Stephen Colbert, Martin Short, Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick, Stephanie J. Block, Tony Shalhoub, Charlie Day, Chris O’Dowd, Zachary Levi and Zachary Quinto.

Fans can see the show on Broadway on Demand, Facebook, Youtube and Twitch on Monday, May 18th at 8 pm. Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald and 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson, both members of the Covenant House Board of Directors, will MC. The Broadway on Demand platform is launching on May 17th, and will open with another concert benefiting performers and creatives affected by coronavirus. Fans can watch both for free.

“This virus does not get the last word,” said Covenant House President & CEO Kevin Ryan. “This amazing group of stars uniting in love to help us care for kids is proof positive of that.”

Proceeds will benefit Covenant House’s work in 31 cities in six countries.